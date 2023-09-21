Travis Scott’s Phone Is Lost at the Bottom of the Gulf of Mexico So Astroworld Lawyers Can’t Get Phone Records – Report

UPDATE (Sept. 21):

Travis Scott rep Ted Anastasiou has released the following statement to XXL in regard to news of the rapper being unable to retrieve his phone to give to Astroworld lawyers due to the device falling in the ocean.

"Travis Scott and his team have nothing to hide and are cooperating with all ongoing civil legal proceedings," the statement reads. "His actions during and after the festival demonstrate that he has done nothing wrong, as does the fact that he and his team were cleared following the investigation by the Houston Police Department."

ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 21):

Travis Scott's phone is reportedly lost at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico so Astroworld lawyers can't get to his cell records.

Travis Scott Sits for Deposition

On Monday (Sept. 18), Travis Scott sat in for a civil deposition in Texas for lawsuits filed in connection to the 2021 Astroworld Festival mass casualty event, which claimed the lives of 10 people. The rapper fielded questions about the night of the tragic event. However, his phone records were unable to be looked at because the device was lost at sea, according to Travis' attorney. On Thursday (Sept. 21), Rolling Stone reported Astroworld plaintiffs' filed a motion to get their hands on La Flame's cell data, only to be told the information was unretrievable. The rapper's attorney told them the phone fell off a boat nearly two years ago and is at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs reportedly claimed Travis' legal team previously objected to giving up the cell phone info because it was "seeking confidential and/or sensitive information," and that it was "seeking the disclosure of documents that are unreasonably cumulative or duplicative of other of the requests."

Travis Scott Cleared of Legal Repercussions in Astroworld Deaths

Back in June, the Houston Police Department announced they would not charge Travis Scott in connection to the deaths that occurred at his 2021 Astroworld Festival, following a 19-month investigation into the incident.

"We are gratified that the grand jury has cleared Travis of criminal wrongdoing," Travis Scott's attorney said in a statement. "We have maintained his innocence since day one and are relieved that he is now no longer under the threat of criminal prosecution."

Travis Scott is still facing multiple civil lawsuits. The first lawsuit was settled last October.