Travis Scott Raps in Spanish on New Rosalia Song “TKN”: Listen

Travis Scott is back with another fiery collaboration. This time, it’s with Latin pop sensation Rosalía.

On Thursday (May 28), Rosalía debuted her new single “TKN” featuring La Flame. The song boasts plenty of Latin trap and reggaeton flavor with Scott rapping in both Spanish and English. For his verse, he talks seductively about a curvy woman that catches his eye.

"Leche con azúcar/Ella tiene medida’ brazuca’/Esa mami es una G,” he raps in Spanish in his Auto-Tuned voice. On this particular part of the song, Travis is speaking of a woman whom he says is like milk with sugar and has measurements like a Brazilian woman. He also refers to her as a G.

La Flame then switches up his flow to English. "Yeah, she got hips I gotta grip for (Yeah)/A lot of ass, don't need to have more/I know it's sweet, I like that/Mmm (Straight up)/I got word that it's wet, well, let's drown/Toot it up, back it up, slap it down/Don't say a word of what you heard from when I came around (It's lit)/You get it first, you get this work right when you come in town (Yeah)," he spits on the trap.

“Travis is an artist who I’ve admired a lot since the beginning of his career and I can’t imagine a better artist to collaborate with on this song," Rosalía said in a statement. "I feel that now is the moment to release this song, after so many months of staying indoors, missing freedom or being with people we love. I hope “TKN” gives you energy, makes you dance, and gives you strength if you’re going through difficult times. With all my love<3."

The song “TKN” is the second collaboration between Scott and Rosalía. The duo previously teamed up on the remix of his song, “Highest in the Room,” which also features Lil Baby, from the Jackboys compilation album. The project features Travis along with tracks by artists on his Cactus Jack label, including Sheck Wes and Don Toliver.

“TKN” also follows his other collaborative track “The Scotts” with Kid Cudi, released earlier this month. The song premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it Travis' third chart-topper in his career.

Additionally, Travis paired up with Future on "Solitaires,” which appears on the Atlanta rapper's album High Off Life, which recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Listen to Travis Scott and Rosalia's "TKN" song below.