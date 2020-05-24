Future is back on top.

On Sunday (May 24), Billboard announced the latest edition of the Billboard 200 chart top 10 and Hendrix's new High Off Life album sits atop the totem pole. HOL moved 153,000 equivalent album units including 16,000 traditional album sales.

This marks the Atlanta rap star's sixth consecutive No. 1 album, dating back to 2015's DS2. The feat also marks his highest first-week sales since DS2, which moved 151,000 equivalent album sales during its first week out.

The rapper seemed to learn of the news early Saturday morning when he tweeted. "Zone 6 we #1," Future tweeted. Once the news was officially announced on Sunday, that evening he tweeted, "7 number 1 albums that’s real love. Lucky Me" and "Ain in the mood to brag but u get it. #1."

High Off Life, released with less than a week's notice to the fans, contains a robust 21 songs and features guest appearances from Drake, Young Thug, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Travis Scott and more. The album was anchored by the Drake-assisted single, "Life Is Good," which has been certified gold.

In XXL's Spring 2020 issue cover story, Future gave insight into the new release. "It's about life and being good and just enjoying life," Future said. "So many tragedies and catastrophes and everything is going on in the world. And you want to enjoy life, as long as you have it. Waking up, breathing, well, you want to be able to soak it all up and be appreciative for every moment on this earth, every moment that you're living."

The top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart is again full of hip-hop releases. Other artists in the top 10 include Polo G (The Goat, No. 2), Lil Baby (My Turn, No. 3), Drake (Dark Lane Demo Tapes, No. 4), DaBaby, (Blame It on Baby, No. 5), Lil Uzi Vert (Eternal Atake, No. 6), The Weeknd (After Hours, No. 7), Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 9) and Nav (Good Intentions, No. 10).

