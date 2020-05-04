Travis Scott and Kid Cudi have a hit record on their hands.

Less than two weeks after "The Scotts" was released, Billboard has reported that La Flame and Cudi's collaboration, the record has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This marks the third chart-topper for Scott and the first for Cudi. Travis' last No. 1 was his song "Highest in the Room."

The track, which is produced by Daytrip, Dot Da Genius and Plain Pat, with co-production by Travis Scott and Mike Dean, dropped on April 23 via Fortnite during Travis' previously announced virtual concert partnership with the online gaming company.

Last month, La Flame and his Cactus Jack crew launched a virtual once-in-a-lifetime concert experience for fans called, Astronomical. The experimental concert took place within the game over a series of dates in various countries including the Americas, the European Union and Asia.

Meanwhile, prior to "The Scotts" being released, Kid Cudi delivered some music of his very own. Back in April, Cudder graced fans with "Leaders of the Delinquents," which was his first solo record since "The Rage" in April 2018. The Arkateqq and Dot Da Genius-produced track delves into heavy-hitting subjects such as mental health, drugs and rebellion.

Cudi originally teased a snippet of "Leaders of the Delinquents" during an Instagram Live session with Jaden Smith last month. The track is due to appear on his forthcoming album, Entergalactic, which hasn't received a release date just yet. However, the Cleveland rapper spoke of the project last summer, telling fans that it'll be something they've "never experienced."

Congrats to Travis Scott and Kid Cudi.