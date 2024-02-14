Travis Scott Looks Hilariously Confused After Witnessing Woman Get Knocked Unconscious in Slap Competition

Travis Scott was ringside for Power Slap event Slap 6 and was left with a hilariously confused look on his face after witnessing a brutal knockout.

Slap Leaves Travis Scott Speechless

On Feb. 9, Travis Scott attended the latest event for Dana White's new slap competition league. In video captured from the event, which can be seen below, La Flame watches the match between Jackie Cataline and Sheena Bathory. Cataline goes first and knocks Bathory unconscious with one swift blow to the wig. However, Bathory won by disqualification due to Cataline delivering a blow that was deemed to be illegal by judges.

Immediately after the slap, Travis is seen ripping off his glasses and staring with a befuddled look on his face. His head hilariously darts back and forth from the crowd to stage, as he appears to be trying to understand exactly what happened.

Travis Scott Wraps Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott recently wrapped up his massive Circus Maximus Tour, which saw the rapper perform nearly 50 shows across the U.S. He recently brought out Kanye West to perform on one of the last dates on the tour. Video of a couple having sex in full view at a Travis Scott show in Las Vegas recently went viral.

