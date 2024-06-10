Tory Lanez’s Wife Files for Divorce After Less Than a Year of Marriage – Report

Tory Lanez's wife Raina Chassagne has reportedly filed for divorce after only being married to the incarcerated rapper for less than a year.

Tory Lanez Wife Files for Divorce

On Monday (June 10), TMZ reported that Tory Lanez's wife Raina Chassagne had filed to divorce the rapper. Chassagne allegedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason. The pair quietly got married on June 25, 2023, and Chassagne is reportedly seeking for legal and physical custody of their shared 7-year-old son Kai. Chassagne had previously been taking Kai to visit the Canadian rapper during his prison stay.

XXL has reached out to Tory's attorney for further comment.

Tory Lanez Serving 10 Years for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

News of Tory Lanez divorce comes as he is currently serving 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020. He was found guilty of the crime back in December of 2022, and since being found guilty has been fighting hard to try and lessen his sentence. He failed to get a new trial last May, and was officially sentenced to 10 years in prison last August.

On Sept. 14 of that year, a judge denied Tory's appeal lawyers' first request for bail. He was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif. to begin his sentence. His legal team attempted to take the request to the California Court of Appeal. Tory was denied again and filed a new appeal motion in February. Prosecutors asked for more time to consider the request in May, which was granted. The prosecution now has until June 27 to file their answer to Tory's brief. If all of these appeals fail, Tory isn't eligible for parole until November of 2029.