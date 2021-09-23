Tory Lanez Sued for Negligence Over Hit-and-Run Accident That Left Man With Serious Injuries

Tory Lanez is being sued for negligence stemming from a hit-and-run accident that allegedly left a man with serious injuries.

According to documents obtained by XXL, a person named Barry Fine filed a lawsuit against Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, and the insurance company, AIG, following a hit-and-run accident that happened in Miami on Jan. 23, 2021.

In the suit, Fine explains that while driving his 2020 Porsche near Biscayne Blvd. in Miami, an unknown driver was operating Tory’s 2016 Range Rover and rear-ended another car that propelled that vehicle into Fine’s car. According to Fine, the unknown driver of Lanez’s car fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle on 1-95 in Miami.

Fine also claims that he suffered serious injuries in the accident including disfigurement, in addition to physical, mental pain and suffering. He also claims the inability to lead a normal life and loss of earning capacity. Property damage and out-of-pocket expenses are included as well.

Fine blames Lanez for negligence since the Toronto rapper was the owner of the Range Rover and therefore is “vicariously liable under the dangerous instrumentality doctrine for the damages caused by the unknown driver.”

The victim is seeking $30,000 in monetary damages and a trial by jury. He wants Lanez and the insurance company AIG to pay him the difference between his car’s worth before the accident and its value after repairs are made.

In August of 2021, Tory was hit with a summons to appear in a deposition regarding Fine’s lawsuit. The 29-year-old rapper has not responded to the lawsuit as of yet.

All of this comes as Lanez was hit with a bail increase in August after it was determined that he violated the restraining order Megan Thee Stallion issued against him by performing at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami in July while she was backstage.

A rep from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Officer confirmed to XXL on Aug. 23 that Tory would not face jail time for violating the protective order that requires him to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan. However, his bail amount reportedly was increased from $190,000 to $250,000. Additionally, he must pay $60,000 to stay out of jail and is banned from attending any events where Megan is in attendance. If he fails to do so, he will be remanded and taken into custody.

According to a Rolling Stone report, published on Thursday (Sept. 23), Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta revealed that a plea deal is being discussed in the case.

“We’re in possible settlement discussions,” Ta told the publication after a brief hearing today. However, she added that if there’s no settlement by the next court date, November 3rd, “we’ll do the preliminary hearing sometime in December.”

Lanez’s defense lawyer, Shawn Holley, was also at the hearing via phone and agreed to the new date.