Judge Rules Tory Lanez Violated Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Order, Increases Bail to $250,000

A judge has ordered Tory Lanez's bail to be increased after determining that the rapper violated the restraining order Megan Thee Stallion has against him by performing at Rolling Loud Miami last month while she was still backstage.

A rep from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Officer confirmed to XXL on Monday (Aug. 23) that Tory will not be facing any jail-related consequences for violating the protective order that requires him to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan. Instead, his bail amount has reportedly been increased from $190,000 to $250,000. He must pay an additional $60,000 to stay out of jail. However, the Toronto rapper-singer, who appeared in Los Angeles court in-person today, is prohibited from attending events where Megan will be present. If he fails to obey this modification to the restraining order, Tory will be remanded, or taken into custody. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Last month, when Tory joined DaBaby onstage on July 25 at the festival in South Florida to perform their joint track "Skat," Megan was still within the vicinity, although sources close to Tory claim that he never saw the Houston rhymer nor did he physically get close to her.

Tory Lanez was ordered in October of last year to keep a very healthy distance away from the former 2019 XXL Freshman following the July of 2020 shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills section of L.A., which left Megan with gunshot wounds to the back of her feet.

The 29-year-old artist was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm—and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office and reps for both Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez for a comment.