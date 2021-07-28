Tory Lanez Might Have Violated Megan Thee Stallion’s Restraining Order

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's alleged shooting incident from last summer has yet to be resolved legally. However, she was granted a restraining order from the Toronto native last year, which he may have violated this past weekend.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (July 28), when Tory hit the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival stage on Sunday (July 25) to join DaBaby to perform their track "Skat," Meg was apparently still backstage. In October of 2020, three months after Tory allegedly shot the Houston rapper in the back of the foot in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, the Canadian artist was reportedly ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan and turn in any guns that he owns.

This presumably means that the stage and the backstage area at a venue is less than the court-ordered 100 yards apart in distance.

A source confirmed the TMZ report to XXL.

Megan's team also claims that the former 2019 XXL Freshman is upset that Tory, who wasn't on the bill for the festival, made an appearance altogether. On top of that, DaBaby performed after Meg on the same stage and did their collab "Cry Baby" before bringing out Tory Lanez. After Tory exited the stage, Baby did "Cash Shit," the other joint effort he has with Megan Thee Stallion.

The gossip outlet notes that the Miami Police Department as well as the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office were both notified of Tory Lanez possibly violating the protective order Megan Thee Stallion has against him.

Sources close to Tory, on the other hand, claim that he never saw Megan nor did he get physically close to her.

Just last month, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby exchanged words via Twitter regarding DaBaby's apparent support for Tory after the North Carolina-bred rhymer reportedly liked a tweet that joked about Meg and Tory's shooting incident.

Megan's boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, chimed in shortly after, coming for DaBaby as well.

Back in January, Tory Lanez requested to modify the conditions of the restraining order in the felony assault case from the July of 2020 shooting incident, which prohibits him from speaking on the legal matter.

It's unclear when Tory's next court date in this case will be.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, the Miami Gardens Police Department and reps for Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez for a statement.