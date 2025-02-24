Tory Lanez to Be Questioned Under Oath in Prison by Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney for Defamation Lawsuit

Tory Lanez will be questioned under oath from behind bars by Megan Thee Stallion's attorney for Megan's defamation lawsuit.

Judge Grants Tory Lanez Deposition

On Monday (Feb. 24), Megan's attorneys filed a motion in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, according to court documents obtained by XXL. The filing requests a judge to order Tory, born Daystar Peterson, to be deposed in connection to the Houston rapper's defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Cooper p.k.a. Milagro Gramz.

"Mr. Peterson’s deposition is necessary for Ms. Pete to fully investigate the extent and bases of Defendant’s conduct and Defendant’s relationship with Mr. Peterson, in support of her claims," the filing reads. According to the filing, Tory is unopposed to being interviewed about the lawsuit. Chief United States District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga has signed off on the motion, ruling that Tory must be deposed, whether via videoconference or other means agreed upon.

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit Leads to Restraining Order

Megan Thee Stallion sued Milagro Gramz in October of 2024, accusing the blogger of spreading false information about Megan online at Tory's behest and also sharing an "altered sexual depiction" of Megan. Megan amended the lawsuit last December, claiming that Tory Lanez was still orchestrating the harassment while serving 10 years in prison for her shooting.

"Mr. Peterson’s prison call logs demonstrate, Mr. Peterson has repeatedly discussed [Milagro Gramz] with his father," the court filing reads. "In one phone call, the Petersons confidently asserted that Ms. Pete would be unable to prove that Mr. Peterson paid Defendant for attacking Ms. Pete."

Megan has since successfully gotten a restraining order against Tory, which is active until 2030.

Tory is currently serving out his sentence for shooting Megan at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.