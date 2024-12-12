Megan Thee Stallion Attorneys Say Tory Lanez Prison Calls Reveal He’s Working With Blogger to Harass Megan

Megan Thee Stallion's legal team says Tory Lanez's prison calls reveal he's working with the blogger Megan sued to harass her.

Megan Thee Stallion Files Amended Lawsuit

On Tuesday (Dec. 10). Megan's attorneys updated their lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, who Megan sued for defamation back in October. In the amended lawsuit, which was obtained by XXL on Thursday (Dec. 12), Megan's legal team says they've obtained Tory's prison calls via subpoena, which show Tory is still orchestrating a harassment campaign with Milagro against Megan from behind bars.

"Mr. Peterson’s prison call logs demonstrate, Mr. Peterson has repeatedly discussed Defendant with his father," the court filing reads. "In one phone call, the Petersons confidently asserted that Ms. Pete would be unable to prove that Mr. Peterson paid Defendant for attacking Ms. Pete."

Megan initially sued Milagro on Oct. 30, accusing her of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and promotion of an altered sex depiction. The suit claims Milagro "published or caused to be published, and has continued to promote, false statements concerning Ms. Pete with the specific intent to cause harm to Ms. Pete and in order to boost her own reputation and social media following, and showing willful misconduct, malice, fraud, wantonness and oppression." This includes posting a deepfake video "presented as the nude body parts of Ms. Pete engaged in sexual conduct."

Milagro's attorneys filed a dismissal motion on Nov. 26. However, the motion was denied on Wednesday (Dec. 11).

In December of 2022, Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July of 2020 and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison. He has appealed the ruling.

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's attorney for comment.