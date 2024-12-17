Megan Thee Stallion Files for Restraining Order Against ‘Violent and Dangerous’ Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion has filed a request for a restraining order against Tory Lanez as a result of claims he is continuing to harass her from prison.

Megan Thee Stallion Files Documents to Get Restraining Order

According to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, on Tuesday (Dec. 17), Megan Thee Stallion's legal team filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court for a restraining order against Tory Lanez. Megan's attorney, Mari Henderson, refers to Tory as a "violent and dangerous criminal" in the court documents and insists Meg is currently without any formal protection against Tory's "attacks" being that the initial protective order she had in place against him expired in 2023.

Tory is referred as Mr. Peterson while Megan is called Ms. Pete. "Mr. Peterson was sentenced to ten years in state prison, but continues his campaign of harassment from behind bars," the documents read. "Most concerning is that if Ms. Pete is not issued at least a civil restraining order, she will be left without any protection for when Mr. Peterson is released from prison. This possibility alone causes Ms. Pete severe emotional distress and makes her fearful for her life."

In the documents, Megan's legal team reportedly says Tory's continued "psychological warfare" against her ruined her life and caused depression, which left her estranged from friends. Her legal team claims Tory employs bloggers to spread defamatory statements about her. In October, Megan sued one of them, Elizabeth Milagro Cooper, for posting deepfake porn of the rapper and defamation.

"Indeed Mr. Peterson continues to harass, bully, and antagonize Ms. Pete from prison, by and through his use of third party online 'bloggers,' who Mr. Peterson employs to spread defamatory statements about Ms. Pete," the court docs explain.

A hearing regarding the restraining order is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2025.

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. The Canadian rapper was found guilty on all charges in 2022. He is eligible for parole in September of 2029.

XXL has reached out to the legal teams for Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez for comment.

See Court Documents Megan Thee Stallion Filed for Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez