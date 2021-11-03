Tory Lanez Unable to Reach Plea Deal in Alleged Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case, Will Have to Give Live Testimony – Report

UPDATE (Nov. 4):

Tory Lanez responded to reports in a now-deleted tweet, stating that he declined the plea deal he was offered.

He wrote: "The wording of this is amazingly inaccurate. I wasn't 'UNABLE' to do anything. They offered what they offered so I wouldn't goto TRIAL and I DECLINED , It's very simple ... and no I will not be giving any live testimony please report real news and accurate facts . ciao."

ORIGINAL STORY:

The summer of 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, in which Tory was charged with felony assault for allegedly shooting Megan, has been ongoing for over a year. However, it looks like legal proceedings will begin next month and additional details surrounding the July 12, 2020 occurrence will be uncovered.

According to Rolling Stone on Wednesday (Nov. 3), although the Toronto native, born Daystar Peterson, has had "meaningful discussions" with prosecutors, he was unable to reach a plea deal in his felony assault case. Tory will now appear in court for a live testimony on Dec. 14 to tell his version of what happened the night Megan Thee Stallion sustained gunshot wounds to the back of her feet.

Shawn Holley, the attorney for the 29-year-old rapper-crooner, appeared in court earlier today and agreed to return with her client in a little over a month for a preliminary hearing.

Kathy Ta, Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County, reportedly told the court that she expects 90 minutes worth of testimony.

Tory's preliminary hearing is also a necessity prior to his case going to trial.

Last month, there were talks of the aforementioned "meaningful discussions" to reach a plea deal, but it appears that Tory Lanez maintains his not guilty plea.

Last July, news broke that the Houston rhymer had been shot in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles following a dispute that took place in an SUV where herself, Tory, another person presumed to be Megan's former best friend and a driver were present. The day the shooting occurred, Tory was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

In August of 2020, Megan confirmed that Tory shot her. However, details that would connect the dots as to how the shooting actually transpired were never revealed.

Months later, in October of last year, a judge ordered Tory Lanez to stay at least 100 yards away from the Good New rhymer and to surrender any guns that he owns. An order that Tory violated when performing at Rolling Loud Miami in July with DaBaby as Meg had just taken the stage and was within 100 yards of Tory.

The "Skat" rapper's bail was initially set at $190,000, but after failing to adhere to the conditions of his bond, the amount was increased to $250,000. He was additionally prohibited from attending any events where Megan was going to be present. If he didn't obey the modifications to the restraining order, Tory was to be remanded, or taken into police custody.

If Tory is found guilty, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion hasn't spoken on the latest update regarding Tory's felony assault case.

But on a positive note, Hot Girl Meg was recently announced as one of the Women of Glamour magazine and is featured on one of the covers for the publication's latest issue. She also recently launched her own Hottie sauce with Popeyes.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles District Attorneys Office as well as lawyers for Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion for a comment.