Tory Lanez Puts Blame on Roc Nation and Lawyer Playing Both Sides on New Song Using Drake’s Flow

Tory Lanez places blame on Roc Nation and his former attorney for the current status of his legal issues on his new album. And he does so by strangely using Drake's flow.

Tory Lanez Accuses Roc Nation and Former Attorney of Colluding

On Friday (March 7), Tory Lanez released his new album Peterson. The latest offering from the incarcerated rapper contains the song "My Shayla / Spice-Rilla," which finds the Canadian rap-crooner talking about his criminal case, where he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He also addresses Megan's civil case against blogger Milagro Gramz, which he is being dragged into.

"Roc Nation comin' for Milagro, that's really funny/Even more, they tryna find ways to relate it to me" Tory raps in the song below, in a cadence that sounds eerily similar to the one Drake often uses. "If I was petty I would countersue 'cause I got evidence/Meghann Cuniff been on payroll to play a dummy," he continues, referencing the legal affairs reporter who gained fame covering the case.

"When it was me, I was socially found guilty before they even proved it," Tory raps later in the track. "My lawyer was playin' both sides my whole case/I ain't find out 'til I was sittin' in the cage/I stare at the ceilin' think about the sh*t she made me wave/And Randy Zepeda got paid to manipulate my DNA, haha/Lucky I got Caesar, Mitch, and United The People that's out to slay."

Tory Lanez's Former Attorney Responds to Allegations

Tory Lanez's former attorney, Shawn Holley, has released a statement to XXL in response to the rapper's claims.

"Mr. Peterson's claims have been investigated thoroughly by the State Bar and proven--on two separate occasions--to be meritless," the statement reads. "His own representative has acknowledged to me that he is making these knowingly false claims in a desperate attempt to say or do anything he can to get out of prison."

"Again, I have never had any relationship or connection to Roc Nation and my loyalty throughout the time I represented Mr. Peterson was only to him," the statement continues. "Finally, Mr. Peterson asked me to step down as his counsel when I refused to advance the defense he wanted to put forth. He is now sitting in prison, having used that defense in his trial. Maybe he should have listened to me."

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the summer of 2020. Last December, Megan obtained a restraining order against Tory after accusing him of colluding with blogger Milago Gramz to harass the Houston rapper.

XXL has reached out to Roc Nation for comment.

Check out Tory Lanez's "My Shayla / Spice-Rilla" below.

Listen to Tory Lanez Place Blame on Roc Nation and His Lawyer on the New Song "My Shayla / Spice-Rilla"