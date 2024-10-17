T.I.’s Son King Arrested on Warrant in Georgia

T.I.'s son King Harris has been arrested in Georiga on an outstanding warrant.

King Harris Arrested

On Monday (Oct. 14), the 19-year-old son of the popular Atlanta rapper ran into some legal trouble and was taken into custody in Dunwoody, Ga., police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Oct. 17), reveal. According to local Atlanta news station WSB-TV, King was pulled over while driving a BMW for almost hit a police cruiser as he was leaving a gas station.

Police smelled marijuana in the car and noticed a gun on the teen's hip. After running a background check on King, police discovered he had an open warrant in Pickens County, Ga. for failure to appear in court

"I informed Mr. Harris that I would need to speak with him outside and opened the driver-side door," the arresting officer said in the incident report. "Mr. Harris was cooperative, and I removed the firearm from his hip with no issue. I then had Mr. Harris step out of the vehicle and I detained him by placing handcuffs on him. I escorted Mr. Harris to my patrol vehicle, conducted a pat down, and placed him into the rear of my vehicle."

Police discovered small bags of marijuana in King's BMW. One of the two passengers in the vehicle was cited for marijuana possession. King was taken into custody and booked at the DeKalb County Jail in Georgia. He was released on Tuesday (Oct. 15). The reason for the warrant in Pickens County, Ga. is unclear. King was arrested in August of 2022 with his mugshot going viral.

XXL has reached out to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office for comment.