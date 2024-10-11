T.I. Retires From Performing Live After Winning $71 Million Lawsuit

T.I. announces he's done doing live performances after recently coming out victorious in a $71 million lawsuit.

Tip Announces Retirement From Performing Live

On Thursday (Oct. 10), T.I. and Young Dro were special guests on 96.1 The Beat in Atlanta on the Rari at 2 show with Rari Simmons. The appearance was partially to hype up Tip's headlining performance at the station's upcoming Jingle Ball concert on Dec. 19. However, the Kang shocked the host when he announced it will be his final performance.

"I appreciate y'all for offering me my last working gig," T.I. says in the video below. "’Cause I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing. I don't want to do it no more."

When asked if he is serious, Tip doubled down. "Yeah, I don't want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment no more."

As previously reported, last month, T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris won a $71 million judgment from L.O.L. Surprise dollmaker MGA Entertainment for their OMG Girlz lawsuit.

Tiny formed the pop group OMG Girlz, which consists of Tiny’s daughter Zonnique "Star" Pullins, Bahja Rodriguez and Breaunna "Babydoll" Womack, in 2009. The couple sued the toymaker back in 2020 and accused them of infringing on the group's name, image and likeness with the company's L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls, which mirrored the OMG Girlz in appearance. Following four years in court, Tip and Tiny prevailed.

T.I. jokingly addresses the major payout during the interview. "Y'all trying to get me robbed," T.I. jokes when the host brings up the lawsuit. "How about this, they should post my bills. Post how many bills I have. That is more interesting."

Check out T.I.'s new interview below.

Watch T.I. Insists He Is Retiring From Performing Live Because He Doesn't Need the Money