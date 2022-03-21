Theophilus London Goes After D.L. Hughley in Defense of Kanye West, Claims Hughley’s People Called Security – Watch

Kanye West's friend, rapper Theophilus London, confronted D.L. Hughley while the two men were both at the same location last night. London approached Hughley regarding remarks the latter made about Ye in a VladTV interview last month and claimed that he was blocked by the comedian's security.

On Sunday (March 20), London hopped on his Instagram Story and posted a series of photos and clips detailing his brush with Hughley. Apparently, London was chilling at the bar at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif. when he spotted Hughley and tried to pull up on him.

In one photo, London appears to have confronted Hughley near the bathroom area and the look on the veteran comedian's face was priceless. "LMAO. I TOLD HIM TO APOLOGIZE ON CAMERA FOR DOING THAT VLAD INTERVIEW AND HIS PEOPLE CALLED SECURITY," London captioned the image along with a purple devil emoji.

In another clip, it appears Theophilus London tried to walk towards a dinner table where Hughley was sitting with a group of friends. Before the Trinidadian-born rapper could utter a word to the comic, he was quickly pushed away by security. "I’M A GOOD BOY AND PEACE MAKER THO, JUST CAME TO BALL ON SOME FISH," he captioned the video along with an innocent face emoji.

London posted video of the incident on his Instagram with the caption:

"last night’s events !

Who is the current king of comedy ? Is it me?!

just to clear the air pls swipe

Regardless of my humor on what’s real or not this is the internet aka fast food entertainment.

U can cancel a nigga , but u can’t cancel the culture .

If you love me then I love you

The rest of y’all hop off my dick.

DL don’t be using this “” too much. U were a king in comedy !

This is the best time to call Netflix. #15mins

“Move with love” ❤️

London also reposted the brief video of his bathroom confrontation with Hughley, this time he added Chief Keef's 2016 song "Faneto" for a hilarious effect. The clip pauses at Hughley's bizarre look on his face with Keef rapping his lyrics, "I'm a gorilla in a fuckin' coupe, finna pull up to the zoo, nigga/Who, nigga? Who the fuck is you?/I don't know, nigga." London captioned the video, "KINGS OF WHO?"

Hughley also posted on Instagram to detail his version of events. In the IG post, he shared Theophilus London's video when he tried to approach Hughley at dinner. He also included a screenshot of London speaking with Hughley in the bathroom.

In the caption for the IG post, Hughley wrote, "WHO???

Who TF is THEODORE HUXTABLE and WHY IS HE VIDEOBOMBING my table while I’m having dinner with friends and family?? These new cats are built WAY DIFFERENT‍♂️ Where do you draw the line on clout chasing?? I would say: taking a video in the bathroom at @noburestaurants while another man has his out!! Security was doing their job keeping the clout chasers away from the guests TRYING to enjoy their dinner. CONGRATULATIONS YOU PLAYED YOURSELF!! @j.vega934 WHEN ARE THEY GONNA LEARN TO STOP COMING FOR ME?? #TeamDL #idontknowyou #youplayedyourself #wedontbelieveyouyouneedmorepeople #forthegram #gonewrong #thisaintitchief

London’s riff with the comedian stems from the VladTV interview that Hughley did back in February, where he was highly critical of Kanye's hostile interactions with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media. The funnyman accused the Donda 2 rhymer of being a stalker. "I don't think it's funny. Society laughs it off because she showed her ass all the time and he's this or he's that," he explained in the interview. "The difference between him and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a couple of hundred million dollars."

Earlier this month, Ye caught wind of his remarks and posted a rant on his IG page threatening to "hurt" the comedian. In response, Hughley fired back at Kanye on his Twitter account, poking fun at the Chicago rapper-producer's mental health.

"Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?" Hughley tweeted. "Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl... Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl."

Recently, fellow Original Kings of Comedy star and comedian Steve Harvey jumped into the fray in support of Hughley. The former daytime talk show host warned Kanye last Tuesday (March 15) that he doesn't want any smoke that Hughley is bringing.

"Pull up. It ain't what you want," he said on his syndicated radio morning program. "If y'all do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L., cause you have no idea."

"You been a lil politically, socially conscious rapper—we from an ass-whoopin’ era...we from a whole 'nother era."

Check out Steve Harvey’s warning to Kanye West in defense of D.L. Hughley below.