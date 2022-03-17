Steve Harvey Warns Kanye West ‘Pull Up, It Ain’t What You Want’ After Ye Goes in on D.L. Hughley

Comedian Steve Harvey is stepping into the back-and-forth between Kanye West and fellow comic D.L. Hughley, warning Ye to essentially back off.

During an episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Tuesday (March 15), the veteran funnyman defended Hughley. Steve's opinion on the matter arrives after Kanye uploaded a series of Instagram posts, coming for Hughley, following an interview done with DJ Vlad that also resulted in insult-laced tweets towards Ye from Hughley.

"Pull up, it ain’t what you want," Steve Harvey began on his syndicated radio morning show. "If y’all do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L., ’cause you have no idea. You been a lil politically, socially conscious rapper—we from a ass-whoopin’ era…We from a whole ’nother era."

Harvey is 65 years old while Hughley is 59 and Kanye is 44.

After D.L. Hughley said in the Vlad interview last month that Kanye West is stalking his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, the two men engulfed themselves in a war of words with Kanye threatening to have Hughley harmed as he can "afford to hurt him" and Hughley, in turn, making light of the rapper's mental health.

Steve Harvey coming to D.L. Hughley's defense follows a day after Kanye West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the platform's policies on bullying, harassment and hate speech.

Reports claim that Yeezy's Instagram posts about Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, comic and writer Dave Sirus and Trevor Noah are what led to Meta—formerly Facebook, which owns Instagram—laying down the law on Kanye's IG account.

Check out Steve Harvey speaking on Kanye West in defense of D.L. Hughley below.