The Game’s Sexual Assault Accuser Wants Judge to Force Rapper to Sell His Mansion to Pay $7 Million Judgment

The Game's sexual assault accuser, Priscilla Rainey, wants a judge to force the rapper to sell his mansion in Calabasas, Calif. to pay off the $7 million judgment Chuck owes her.

The Game Is Being Requested to Argue Against His Home Being Sold

On July 24, The Game's sexual assault accuser, Priscilla Rainey, filed a new motion in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in connection to her ongoing quest to obtain money owned by the Compton, Calif. rapper. According to the documents, obtained by XXL on Monday (July 29), Rainey is asking a judge to order the rapper to put his house in Calabasas on the market in an effort to pay off a $7 million judgment she won against him in 2016. The filing also requests The Game attend a court hearing to argue why his home shouldn't be sold.

"I further request that the Court set a time and place for hearing and order the Judgment Debtor to show cause why an order for sale of the dwelling should not be made in accordance with this application," the document reads.

On July 8, AllHipHop reported that the California rapper might lose his home in order to pay Priscilla Rainey a $7 million judgment due to her 2015 sexual battery lawsuit against him. According to the website, Priscilla accused Game of transferring the deed of the home over to his manager Wack 100 so she couldn't seize it.

In her new court document, Priscilla alleges that the deed is still in Wack 100's name. The property is said to be worth $3,191,375.00.

XXL has reached out to The Game's team for comment.

What Happened Between The Game and Priscilla Rainey?

The dispute between The Game and Priscilla Rainey began in 2015, when Rainey, a former contestant on his VH1 reality show She's Got Game, filed a lawsuit against the rapper. Rainey accused Game of assaulting her during the filming of an episode, leading to a legal battle, which she ultimately won. Since then, The Game has reportedly tried to avoid paying Priscilla by transferring his assets to Wack. In an effort to get her funds, she hired a private investigator in October of 2022 after trying to serve the rapper with the suit multiple times.