Woman Accusing The Game of Sexual Assault Claims He’s Transferring Assets After Losing Lawsuit

The woman accusing The Game of sexual assault has filed new legal documents in court after the rapper lost an appeal of the case, which was ruled in her favor.

According to legal documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (May 20), Priscilla Rainey, who was awarded a $7.1 million judgment in her sexual battery case against the Compton native back in November of 2016, filed claims on May 15 accusing Game of transferring some of his assets to his manager Wack 100. Her accusations allege that the rapper is trying to "shield his assets" to avoid paying her.

Attorney Cristina Vicens Beard, who represents Rainey, wrote in the filing that the 40-year-old rapper, born Jayceon Taylor, transferred ownership of his home by grant deed from his company, JTT Holdings, to his manager, Cash Jones—also known as Wack 100—on Oct. 3, 2019. There were no taxes paid on the house because it was considered "a bona fide gift, and the grantor received nothing in return," according to the documents. Then, on Nov. 15, 2019, the rhymer assigned the trademark to his rap moniker "The Game" to Wack 100’s

company, Pass Go 2 Win, LLC.

In separate legal documents from May 15, the woman filed a restraining order against Game to prohibit him from "encumbering, assigning, disposing, spending and/or interfering with any rights to payment or property due, or to become due from" BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.), which is the holder of his music royalties. In the state of California, restraining orders can be filed to prevent the transferring, selling, hiding, borrowing against, getting rid of or destroying any property.

The court documents also indicate that the $7.1 million judgment that Rainey was granted has now increased to $7.2 million after not being paid.

In April, Rainey was given control over the rapper's independent record label LA Prolific. Last year, the rapper spoke on the case shortly after losing the appeal. During his performance at the How The West Was Won concert at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif., he expressed little concern over the legal matter.

"Everybody got something to say, this that," Game said at the time. "I don’t give a fuck about none of that. I’ve been in the game my whole career, I ain’t deterred, I’m me! Today I read on the internet, nigga, they say I lost 7 million, shit! What I’ma do now? Is Popeyes hiring? Seven million... he must be broke!”

Rainey sued The Game in 2015, after claiming he sexually assaulted her during an off-camera date while filming his reality show, She's Got Game.

XXL has reached out to a rep for The Game for a comment.