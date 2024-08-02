T-Pain Scolds Disrespectful Concertgoers for Throwing Things at Him While on Stage

T-Pain was forced to scold some concertgoers after various things were thrown at him on stage.

T-Pain Says He Will Not Be Disrespected and Threatens to Leave the Stage at a Show

T-Pain was feeling quite disrespected when he took the stage at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport, Iowa on Thursday (Aug. 1). So much so, that the legendary rap-crooner had to put his entire performance on pause to address the fact that people within the crowd were hurling objects at him while he was just trying to do his job and provide the satisfying concert experience he's known for.

"As a muthaf**ka that turns 40 this year, I'm not obligated to stay up here while muthaf**kas keep disrespecting me," T-Pain declares in the video below as a bottle is seen being thrown in his direction. "I don't want to sound like an a*shole, but you wouldn't stay up here if you just kept getting disrespected like that. That's just weird."

During the well-justified rant, many fans can be heard chanting Pain's name. He acknowledges that the majority of those in attendance are not the problem. "I want to keep going. I want to keep having fun. I f**k with the most of y'all. It's only a few pieces of sh*t out there... I'm not a f**king clown. I'm not gon' sit up here and get pies thrown in my face and sh*t. I don't want to leave halfway through, trust me, but I can't stay up this muthaf**ka getting disrespected. That's all I'm saying," he adds.

T-Pain Powers Through and Gives Concert Fans the Show They Deserve

Luckily for the T-Pain fans looking to get their Auto-Tuned groove on, the two-time Grammy Award-winner didn't let a few bad Iowan apples spoil the bunch. Despite false rumors that T-Pain ended the performance early, a review of the show written by Gannon Hanevold for QC Online notes that he finished the second half of his set with classic bangers such as "I'm So Hood" and "All I Do Is Win."

Connor Kenney, the midday radio personality at Quad Cities radio station B100 who introduced T-Pain to the audience on Thursday, says that once the show was over, many T-Pain fans left the Mississippi Valley Fairground feeling "sad, embarrassed, angry, confused and every other negative emotion in between."

In the two videos below, check out T-Pain giving certain concertgoers a piece of his mind after they threw things at him on stage.

Watch T-Pain Scold the Crowd for Throwing Things on Stage at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Iowa