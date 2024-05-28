T-Pain says he regrets drunkenly dancing on stage to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" because of the backlash he's received.

T-Pain Regrets Grooving to Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

On Monday (May 27), T-Pain hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter to say he unfortunately regretted dancing in a bathrobe to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" during a performance in Las Vegas over the weekend. Apparently, Drizzy fans believed T-Pain was choosing sides in the ongoing beef between The Boy and K-Dot. T-Pain said that wasn't the case at all.

"Welp! You heard it here first folks. Don’t drunk dance in a robe. Somehow it’s a political statement now," Pain tweeted. "Pls don’t let somebody else’s beef kill y’all’s fun. Let ppl dance PLEASE!! Mustard killed that f**kin beat tho. It’d be pretty weird if you didn’t dance to it."

T-Pain had previously backed away from sharing any opinion on the volatile feud during an episode of his Nappy Boy Radio show in April.

"Drake or Kendrick? I choose to mind my f**king business," he said at the time. "It ain’t got nothing to do with me. It ain’t gonna hurt my pockets if I pick one or the other. Don’t give a f**k."

Some people have gone hard for either team Kendrick or team Drake. Rick Ross has shown nothing but vitriolic hatred towards Drizzy, siding with K-Dot at every turn, while other rappers like Lil Yachty has remained loyal to Drake. Some people like T-Pain haven't shown any interest in picking a side though. Stevie Wonder told TMZ earlier in May he's not interested in either Drake or Kendrick, and that the ongoing feud is distracting from the real wars happening around the world.

Are Bots or Real People Hating On Drake?

While Drizzy fans may have interpreted T-Pain's dance moves as more shade being thrown at their king, it remains to be seen whether all the hate Drake is receiving in the wake of the feud is actually coming from real people.

On Sunday (May 26), DJ Akademiks hopped on X to imply the hate against the 6 God may be artificially generated. Two of Drake's diss tracks on YouTube: "Family Matters," "The Heart Part 6" as well as his latest song "U My Everything" with Sexyy Red all received more dislikes on the platform than previous Drake tracks.

"Family Matters" accumulated over 400,000 dislikes, "The Heart Part 6" got more than 1.6 million dislikes, and "U My Everything, "already has 94,000 dislikes despite having just dropped on Friday (May 24). Regardless of whether the hate is coming from bots or real people, Drake's fans are feeling it just the same. So it makes sense they'd come for T-Pain as hard as they did.

Check out T-Pain expressing regret about dancing to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" below.

