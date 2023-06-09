Swizz Beatz Shares Footage of DMX’s Debut Performance at the Apollo Theater

DMX is gone but his memory and energy will never be forgotten. Swizz Beatz recently shared footage of X's inaugural performance at the world-famous Apollo Theater.

Swizz Beatz Shares Throwback Footage of DMX

On Friday (June 9), Swizz Beatz was feeling nostalgic and uploaded video of the first time DMX rocked the Apollo stage. In the series of clips (below), a shirtless Dark Man X is walking back and forth on a packed stage.

"Y'all ni***s ready? Are y'all ready?" DMX asks the crowd before rolling into his hit 1998 single "Ruff Ryders' Anthem." The crowd goes crazy, rapping the lines to the track word-for-word. Next, Earl gives a rousing performance of his It's Dark and Hell Is Hot "Intro" track.

Swizz Beatz captioned the footage: "DMX Apollo zone ! This was our 1st time on that stage it was magical ! I was X Dj and producer at that time.We made magic that will never be forgotten ! Long live my brother @dmx I still cry when I hear Stop Drop real talk. look at the slides."

DMX's Death

DMX died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 50. His cause of death was later revealed to be a drug-induced heart attack. The Yonkers, N.Y. rap legend was laid to rest following a memorial service for close friends and family held on April 24 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Despite his untimely death, the rapper's legacy is cemented as one of the biggest rap acts of his era.

Watch DMX's Inaugural Performance at The Apollo Theater Below