The late DMX's 5-year-old son has been diagnosed with stage 3 kidney disease.

The rapper's son Exodus has been dealing with health issues. On March 3, X's fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, first revealed the boy was diagnosed with kidney disease. “Exodus is stable,” Lindstrom shared on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper. “He still has stage 3 kidney disease, and I continue to keep his potassium down. He can't eat no high potassium foods. He goes to the doctor very often.”

She shared the clip on Instagram along with the caption, "Exodus is an amazing child! Blessed to be his mother through this journey. March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease. Take the time to learn about CKD. Knowledge is key. Thank you for the support @nationalkidneyfoundation and #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc. Prayers are much appreciated! #ForeverX."

On Thursday (March 10), Lindstrom shared a video on Instagram of Exodus, the youngest of X's 15 children, to celebrate National Kidney Day. "National Kidney Day...March 10th! Blessings from our family to yours!" she captioned the short clip. "Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child! Thanks for all the love and support from @NationalkidneyFoundation #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc #ForeverX."

According to kidneyfund.org, stage 3 kidney disease is categorized as "mild to moderate damage to your kidneys. Your kidneys do not work as well as they should to filter waste and extra fluid out of your blood." This can lead to other health problems such as high blood pressure and bone disease.

DMX died of a heart attack at the age of 50 on April 9, 2021. His final album, Exodus, was released a month later with features from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, The LOX, Moneybagg Yo, Bono and others. The LP debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.