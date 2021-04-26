The DMX tribute shirt created by Kanye West's Yeezy brand and Balenciaga has reportedly netted over $1 million in profits that will benefit the family of the late rapper.

On Sunday (April 25), TMZ reported that sources in the Kanye camp tell them the shirt quickly raked in seven-figures after going on sale on April 24 and selling out within hours. As announced, net profits from the one-time drop will go to DMX's kids.

The shirt, which was made by luxury brand Balenciaga at the behest of West, hit the ’Net over the weekend. The long-sleeve, over-sized shirt features an image of X, who is flanked by two crosses. The acronym R.I.P. is above his head. His birth and death dates appear on the sleeve. Even at a steep asking price of $200, the shirts flew off the site.

XXL has reached out to Kanye's team for confirmation.

The shirt drop coincided with what was essentially the late DMX's memorial weekend. On April 24, a public memorial service took place for the rapper at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Ticketing to the event was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, thousands of people showed up to pay their respects to the influential rapper, born Earl Simmons, including Kanye, who performed with his Sunday Service Choir. Kanye also reportedly designed the stage for the event. On Sunday (April 25), a private homegoing ceremony took place that was only attended by DMX's close friends and family. Both events were streamed live on X's YouTube page.

DMX died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack that was allegedly brought on by a drug overdose on April 2.

