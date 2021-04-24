Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Releases DMX Tribute Shirt, Net Proceeds Go to X’s Family

Kanye West is paying tribute to DMX with a t-shirt from Balenciaga.

The music-fashion mogul commissioned the luxury line to produce a t-shirt in honor of X's tragic passing. Made available on Saturday (April 24), the long-sleeve shirt features a printed on image of X flanked by two crosses. The acronym R.I.P. is above his head while his birth and death dates are shown on the sleeve. The back features the phrase "In Loving Memory" toward the bottom. The shirt only comes in black and can be purchased for $200 at dmx-tribute.com. The net proceeds will go to DMX's family, according to the site.

The new release comes the same day as X's public memorial service, which is taking place in Brooklyn, N.Y. at the Barclays's Center. That will be followed tomorrow (April 25) with a private ceremony at 2:30 p.m. EST that will be attended by only X's close friends and family at an undisclosed location. It will also be broadcast live on BET and X's YouTube account. It is unclear if Kanye will attend the event but X's friend and frequent collaborator Swizz Beatz is hoping 'Ye will be in attendance.

DMX died on April 9 after suffering a heart-attack as the result of an alleged drug overdose on April 2 that left him on life support. In the wake of his death, his music streams had increased by 900 percent at one point. He reportedly finished his final album before he passed. The project will feature the likes of Pop Smoke and members of Griselda. It is unclear when the album will be released.

