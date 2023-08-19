Stefflon Don and Red Café Write Support Letters to Tory Lanez’s Sentencing Judge

Stefflon Don and Red Café are among the 75 people who wrote support letters to Tory Lanez's sentencing judge.

On Friday (Aug. 18), Meghann Cuniff revealed support letters penned by rappers Stefflon Don, Red Café, Melii, Poe Boy Records founder Elric "E-Class" Prince, R&B singer Mario and many others. In Stefflon's unsealed letter, the British rapper used her real name, Stephanie Allen, and expressed that she was "deeply saddened by the incident that led to Tory’s conviction." She added that the highlight of her "musical journey" was with Lanez during the recording of their remix to "Senseless," which they co-wrote and performed.

"[The song] resonated deeply with our audience and received significant acclaim, climbing the charts and touching the hearts of many listeners," she wrote. "This achievement stands as a testament to Tory’s artistry and ability to connect with people through music."

Fellow rapper Melii, born Audrey Ducasse, penned in her letter that she was an artist signed to Daystar Peterson and was a positive mentor.

"His image he had was more of a character for the industry his in but even through that, his real self always shined through and that’s why we all love him the way we do," she wrote. "Although this took a turn I ask that you please give Daystar a chance and give him the opportunity to be home soon and not be seen in such a horrible light."

Meanwhile, Red Café, whose real name is Jermaine Denny, wrote a letter describing Tory as being dedicated "to his craft, community and his fans has undoubtedly left a lasting impression and serves as an inspiration to aspiring musicians and individuals from all walks of life."

Despite the letters, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a July 2020 altercation.

As previously reported, Iggy Azalea wrote a letter in defense of Tory Lanez to the sentencing judge. In her missive, dated Feb. 22, 2023, the "Fancy" rapper used Tory's real name, Daystar Peterson, and described him as a kind and gentle man.

"Daystar Peterson is not the pest you have heard about, he's a gardener. He helps others bloom," she typed. "Any leniency you may afford him would be something you could be proud of."

"I know him to be someone who's always bursting with happiness," she added. "In the moments you want to cry. If you call [Daystar], he will find a way to make you laugh."

Iggy did receive backlash for defending Tory in her character reference letter. The Aussie rhymer maintained that she wasn't supporting anyone and that Tory should be held accountable for his actions but the the charges does't warrant five-plus years in prison.

Read Stefflon Don and Red Café's letters in support of Tory Lanez below.

