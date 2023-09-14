Soulja Boy is blasting the MTV Video Music Awards for lack of hip-hop representation at the 2023 ceremony.

Soulja Boy Calls Out MTV VMAs

On Wednesday (Sept. 13), Soulja Boy went on a brief rant on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling out the MTV Video Music Awards for failing to include several rappers in the annual awards show.

"VMAs was Wack," Soulja Boy tweeted. "No Travis and he just dropped best album. No lil baby. Where was 50 cent ain’t this 50 years of hip hop? F**k this S**t free thug."

In a follow-up post he added, "Why young boy ain’t ever perform at VMAs or BET? Music game F**ked up let the real ones shine...I mean where was drake? Where was Beyonce? Jay z? Ye? Mtv fell off simple. Let’s see what they do next year. Not impressed. At all."

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Tuesday (Sept. 12), at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Nicki Minaj served as the host of the event, which featured performances from Lil Wayne, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Diddy and more, as well as a hip-hop 50th anniversary medley. Some of the artists Soulja Boy named had prior obligations. Drake is on his It's All a Blur Tour, while 50 Cent is on his The Final Lap Tour and Beyonce is currently on tour as well. NBA YoungBoy is on house arrest as he continues to deal with legal issues in connection to gun charges in Louisiana.

Peep Soulja Boy's posts blasting the MTV VMAs below.

Soulja Boy Puts a List of Rappers Together That MTV Video Music Awards Failed to Feature

