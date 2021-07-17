Soulja Boy has reportedly been ordered to stay away from the woman who recently accused him of assault.

On Saturday (July 17), TMZ published a report stating the unnamed accuser filed for a restraining order against SB, born DeAndre Way, back in January. According to legal documents obtained by the celebrity news site, Soulja agreed to the mandate, which requires him to stay away from the woman for three years. It will expire on July 16, 2024.

The restraining order follows reports that the woman is suing the "Make It Clap" rapper. In January, news broke that the woman, who goes by Jane Doe in the lawsuit, had filed a suit accusing SB of domestic violence, negligence, sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and gender violence. The woman claims she endured years of abuse from Soulja Boy. One violent incident, she alleges, caused her to have a miscarriage.

According to the woman, she began working for Soulja Boy in December of 2018 as an assistant. Shortly into her stint working with the rapper, she claims Soulja began sending her unsolicited photos of his genitalia. Jane Doe admits she later entered into a consensual relationship with Soulja that eventually turned violent. She claims Soulja assaulted her on 10 separate occasions and also frequently issued threats of violence. Jane Doe also claims she was sexually assaulted by Soulja Boy, the first instance being in February 2019. Following the incident, he allegedly professed his remorse and offered her $1,000 as an apology. However, Jane Doe claims the physical and sexual abuse continued.

The alleged victim claims that when she tried to leave Soulja Boy, he locked her in a room for three days "without hot water" until she changed her mind. On top of the alleged abuse, Jane Doe says she was not paid for her assistant services for 18 months.

Neama Rahmani, the woman's attorney, said in a statement, "Way’s treatment of our client, as an employee and as a person who deserves respect, has traumatized and filled her with fear. His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely hampered our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable."

Jane Doe is seeking general damages, special damages and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by proof at trial, plus attorney’s fees and costs of this legal action.

Soulja Boy has previously denied all claims against him. XXL has reached out Soulja and the Los Angeles Superior Court for comment on the latest revelation in the case.