Someone’s 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List Goes Viral and People Are Confused

In 2019, a questionable Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list had everyone talking on social media. Well today, someone’s 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List has gone viral and is leaving some people confused.

Last week, someone posted on Twitter their 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List and it has gone viral. The first five artists on the list are Silkk The Shocker at No. 1 followed by Lil Yachty at No. 2 and Master P at No. 3. Rounding out the top five is OJ Da Juiceman and Lil Flip at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Other artists gracing the list include 6ix9ine, Diddy, Cardi B, Soulja Boy, Coi Leray, Future, Iggy Azalea, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the late Eazy-E and the RICO-indicted YSL artists Young Thug and Gunna.

Of course, with any subjective list like this, there was a good amount of outrage and questions about it.

A large contingent of people were wondering why RZA was on the list since he's the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most lyrical groups in hip-hop.

"Rizza can't be one of the worst when he has GOAT'd verses," tweeted one fan.

Another person wrote, "I hope you’ve enjoyed having your knees because after you put RZA and Easy-E on here I think you’re time with them is up."

Other people were questioning the inclusion of such artists as Yachty, Chief Keef, Thugger, Gunna and others on the list.

"Mans put keef carti uzi thugger and gunna on there lmao aint no way and yacthy at 2???? taf," tweeted one user.

