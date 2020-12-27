Iggy Azalea Says She Spoke With Playboi Carti, Hopes Things Will Change for Their Son

It looks like the Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti drama of the last few days has ended on a positive note.

On Sunday (Dec. 27), Iggy revealed that she had spoken with Carti and the talk ended cordially. "I’ve spoken to my bd and as fucked up as this shit’s been...it was for the best because now shits aired out & gonna change for the better w my son. That’s all I wanted," she posted on Twitter. "I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I’m really just a baby angel."

Despite the positive conversation, it sounds like the former couple had, Iggy made it clear that there is no chance she will get back with the Die Lit rapper when a fan warned her about dating him again. "Girl I said he’s being accountable and we are giving him a chance to do right by his son," Iggy responded. "Not a chance to do right by me, ain’t no take backs on that! We done. Forever. Ever. Everrrr. Never everrr. Again. No. Nope. Fuck no."

Iggy had the internet going nuts when she called out Carti for allegedly being a cheater and deadbeat father to their 7-month-old son Onyx just hours before his sophomore album, Whole Lotta Red, dropped. "I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash," she wrote on Twitter just hours before WLR hit the internet. "Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son."

She continued the onslaught the following day. Now, however, it appears things are okay.