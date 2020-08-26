September 2020 New Music Releases

As quick as summer came, its already on its way out, but that doesn't mean hip-hop is putting their mics down because the season is changing. Not only is fall approaching, but the country is entering month seven of a global pandemic. Nonetheless, it looks like a lot of rappers have been in the studio more now than ever and its evident with the back to back releases that are being delivered weekly and monthly.

In August, DaBaby dropped off a deluxe version to Blame It on Baby, NLE Choppa offered his debut studio album, Top Shotta, and Nas gave some veteran bars with new school production from Hit-Boy on King's Disease. So, as we transition into September, be on the lookout for some new music from some of your favorite rappers by way of mixtapes, EPs, albums and projects, which can be found below.

Big Sean is kicking off the month with the follow-up to his 2012 mixtape, Detroit. About two weeks ahead of the Sept. 4 release of the LP, Detroit 2, Sean Don teased what fans can expect from the album with a collaborative effort featuring the late Nipsey Hussle called "Deep Reverence." The Detroit native's fifth album will be co-executive produced by beatmaker Hit-Boy, who's also responsible for the production on "Deep Reverence" alongside G. Ry and G.O.O.D. Music founder Kanye West. The effort, which will likely feature Sean's signature introspective bars, is his first album in three years. Prior to the second installment of the series named after his hometown, Big Sean dropped his platinum-selling album I Decided in 2017.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again announced at the end of April that he'd be taking a break from music after delivering 38 Baby 2. Looks like NBA's hiatus has come to an end because he's dropping his album Top on Sept. 11. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper revealed the album title and artwork last week and was quickly accused by fans of ripping off Roddy Ricch's cover art for his 2019 release, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. Despite the negativity and a social media spat with Fredo Bang regarding the two both dropping albums on the same day, the southern, melodic rapper, known for his aggressive cadence, is back after taking a slight break from the rap game.

2 Chainz is also delivering some new heat in September. Following his 2019 album, Rap or Go to the League, the ATL native is releasing So Help Me God at the end of the month on Sept. 25. He announced the project via Instagram in early August. While the tracklist and number of songs haven't been revealed yet, Tity Boi has offered a track with Lil Wayne called "Money Maker." He first teased the song during his Verzuz battle against Rick Ross and it could possibly appear on the LP. There's also a chance that the record could be on ColleGrove 2, which is Chainz and Weezy's forthcoming joint effort. Regardless, the streets are ready and waiting.

Check out all the new projects dropping in September below.