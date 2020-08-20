People Accuse YoungBoy Never Broke Again of Copying Roddy Ricch’s Album Artwork

Imitation is typically considered the highest form of flattery, but every once in a while a replica is criticized in favor of the original. This exact situation happened to YoungBoy Never Broke Again on Twitter this afternoon.

On Thursday (Aug. 20), following the announcement of his upcoming Sept. 11 effort, Top, and the artwork's reveal, YoungBoy Never Broke Again was accused of biting Roddy Ricch's style and copying the cover art for his December 2019 release Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. While some rap fans on Twitter stepped in to defend the Baton Rouge, La. rapper, others have used their accounts to call him out.

The two covers liken one another as both rappers are black-and-white, they're seen from the chest up and are standing in front of a white backdrop doing a similar pose. NBA YoungBoy, however, is wearing two iced-out Cuban choker chains, which sit on the neckline of his shirt while Roddy's jewelry is tucked inside of his shirt.

"Man, I thought Roddy was dropping a deluxe 😂😂😂," one fan wrote on Twitter referencing a past project from the "The Box" rhymer.

Another fan posted in YoungBoy's defense: "Some of you are acting as if Roddy Ricch started the black and white album cover trend💀." The social media user went on to explain how artists influence and inspire each other. "Like Kodak, chief and surprise surprise "YB" haven't influenced more than 70% of the current rap game today😂," the tweet says.

NBA has yet to come forward about anything concerning the album's cover despite fans' speculation about the artwork's inspiration.

Check out more reactions to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's album artwork below.