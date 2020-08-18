RIPEminem Is Trending and 2020 Just Keeps Getting More Bizarre

The conversations and topics that trend on Twitter can be strange sometimes and today is one of those days.

This afternoon (Aug. 18), #RIPEminem began trending and folks all over social media went into a panic. However, nothing actually happened to Eminem. The hashtag merely stemmed from a lone tweet that quickly began circulating via Twitter like a wildfire.

"I have killed eminem," a Twitter user by the name of levicumsock wrote earlier today.

levicumsock via Twitter

Once folks on the social media platform realized the hashtag came from a mere tweet and there was no real evidence of anything more, they shared sighs of relief. Others chalked it up to 2020 being bizarre.

"BRUH I THOUGHT EMINEM ACTUALLY DIED CAUSE IT’S 2020 AND ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN BUT IT’S JUST YALL PLAYING TOO MUCH AGAIN #ripeminem," one person tweeted.

Another user wrote, "Who got #ripeminem trending? Y'all can go straight to hell!😂😂."

There were some people, however, who did think something happened to Eminem and shared tributes online.

"#ripeminem You’ll forever be in our hearts," read a third tweet.

Eminem trending on Twitter because of this random tweet comes about three weeks after Snoop Dogg revealed why Em isn't on his list of top rappers. While speaking with The Breakfast Club last month, Snoop said that although many people revere Eminem and consider him a rap great, he can't compete with the trailblazers of hip-hop.

"Eminem, the great White hope," Snoop Dogg said. "White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou-wow. None. He [Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position to where he could be one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game feels like he's top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. But, that's just because he's with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find."

Snoop later revealed his top rappers: Slick Rick, Ice Cube, LL Cool J, KRS-One, Rakim, Run from Run-DMC, Big Daddy Kane, Ice-T and Too $hort.

Although Eminem isn't one of Snoop Dogg's top MCs, he's on the list for a bunch of other people, including those who were taken aback by #RIPEminem trending on Twitter. See more reactions to the hashtag below.