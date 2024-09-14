Rick Ross Trolls Shannon Sharpe Following Sharpe’s Viral Instagram Sex Tape

Rick Ross decided to poke fun at Shannon Sharpe following his viral Instagram video of him having sex with his significant other.

Rick Ross Trolls Shannon Sharpe Over Instagram Sex Tape

On Thursday (Sept. 12), Rick Ross jumped on his Instagram Story and posted a video poking fun at Shannon Sharpe's recent viral Instagram Live video of himself copulating with his significant other. The Miami rapper suggested that maybe the NFL Hall of Famer was trying to record the sex act but mistakenly switched it to IG Live.

"Shannon Sharpe, now, we forgive you ’cause we know you old ni**as don't know how to work that technology," Ross jokes in the video below. "You was vibin' with your little jawn last night, you were trying to film it, and when you tried to sit that muthaf**ka down on that little dresser, that muthaf**ka went live," he added before breaking out into laughter.

What Is the Shannon Sharpe Instagram Live Sex Tape Video?

On Wednesday (Sept. 11), Shannon unintentionally shared an Instagram Live video with audio of himself engaged in sexual activities with an unidentified woman. The audio hit social media and it instantly went viral. At first, the ESPN personality claimed that his account had been hacked, but later he admitted that he had accidentally activated IG Live while being intimate with his significant other.

"I've never turned IG live on, so I don't know how it works, and all of sudden, my other phone started going off," Shannon explained in an episode of his Nightcap podcast.

"Obviously, I am embarrassed," he continued. "Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details – the audio – heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons.”

"I'm very disappointed in myself — not for the act," Shannon clarified. "I think there are millions and billions of people of consenting age that engage in activities, but for the audio to be heard, I’m disappointed in myself. I let a lot of people down."

Check out Rick Ross poking fun at Shannon Sharpe over his IG sex tape below.

Watch Rick Ross Troll Shannon Sharpe Following His Viral Instagram Sex Tape