A Rick Ross look-alike duped an eager rap fan into posing for a photo, and he even got the fan to hit one of Rozay's signature ad-libs.

Rick Ross Look-Alike Fools Excited Fan While on Vacation

On Monday (Dec. 18), a video emerged on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Ross' doppelgänger posing with a smiling young woman named Hannah.

"I'm right here with Hannah," the man said in the video below. "She just spotted me, Rick Ross, you know what I mean? Huh! Can you say that for the camera? Huh!"

Hannah then recites Rick Ross' famous ad-lib: "Huh!"

"There you go!" Ross' twin continued. "Yeah, she just thought she seen Rick Ross, you know what I mean? So I wanted to give her a real little picture and everything. Hey, you know, shout out to Hannah and her husband."

Rick Ross Isn't The Only Rapper With a Doppelgänger

The Rozay doppelgänger could potentially turn his look-alike status into a career. That's what Perkio, aka Shmurkioo, did back in 2022 when fans realized how much he looked like Lil Durk. After gaining fame by impersonating the Chicago rapper, Perkio became friends with Durk, and was even recruited to play the OTF leader in his "Blocklist" music video. He's since tried to transition into the rap game, dropping off his song track "Shake It" last December.

In April, it was revealed that Perkio changed his look completely, transitioning from blonde to black dreadlocks.

"We're down here working, you know, shooting videos," he said in a video announcing the change. "New s**t coming soon, man. I'm tellin' y'all. Perkio on top."

Ironically, Lil Durk also transitioned back to his black hair this year.

Watch Rick Ross's look-alike interact with a fan below.

