Rick Ross Offers $1,000 to Anyone Who Can Ride a High Wheel Bike

Rick Ross is offering $1,000 to anyone who can ride a high wheel bike. But there's a catch.

On Saturday (Feb. 10), Rick Ross hopped on his Instagram Story and posted a video issuing a unique challenge, offering a substantial $1,000 payday to anyone capable of riding a high wheel bicycle. However, there's a catch to this somewhat easy task.

"Whoever could ride this bike right here, I'll give you $1,000 right now but you gotta go down the hill," Rozay said in the clip below.

"You got to go down the hill," the Miami rapper repeated again.

The high wheel bike Ross is pointing to in the video is commonly referred to as a Penny-Farthing and is recognized as one of the earliest bicycles of its type.

The vintage bicycle gained popularity in the 1870s and 1880s, thanks to its distinct design featuring a large front wheel. This large wheel offered several advantages: it covered a greater distance with each pedal rotation, resulting in high speeds, and it provided improved shock absorption, enhancing rider comfort.

There's no word if anyone has taken up on Rick Ross' bike challenge.

Rick Ross Offers 50 Cent $2 Million for G-Unit's Catalogs

Rick Ross is not afraid to offer his money to anyone he feels needs it. In December of 2023, the Maybach Music Group honcho He proposed a significant $2 million offer to his rap rival, 50 Cent, with the intention of acquiring the music catalogs of Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo, as well as the G-Unit album Beg For Mercy.

"It's the biggest boss Ricky Rozay and I got a business offer for the Diabolical Genius," Ross said, referring to Fif in the video below. "I read yesterday that Young Buck's catalog is worth $725K for the entire catalog, cool. I can only assume that Lloyd Banks is worth about the same."

"So I say, let's make it and keep it simple," he continued. "Throw Tony Yayo in there and I'll give you 1.5. Let's say you plug—I don't need the entire G-Unit catalog—but Beg For Mercy. Let's keep it simple I'll give you another $500K for the masters of that."

He went on to say, "Let me know, Diabolical Genius. Let me know if you want the wire or if you just want the watch and the pinky ring, it's the same thing. You let me know."

50 Cent has yet to respond to the offer.

Read More: Rappers With Honorary Days

Watch Rick Ross offer $1,000 to anyone who can ride a high wheel bike below.

Watch Rick Ross' $1,000 High Wheel Bike Challenge