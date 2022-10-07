Ray J Was Drinking and ‘Messing Around’ When He Posted Concerning Messages on Instagram – Report

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.

Ray J is reportedly doing OK after posting some disturbing messages on Instagram.

On Friday (Oct. 7), TMZ shared an update on the singer-entrepreneur who had fans concerned due to social media posts, in which he appeared to contemplate taking his own life. According to the celebrity news site, Ray J is doing well and with family. The concerning episode was reportedly a result of Ray J drinking and "messing around," sources close to Ray tell TMZ.

Last night (Oct. 6), Ray J shared multiple posts on IG that had people distressed about his well-being. In one post, Ray appears to be sitting up somewhere high with a view of water in the distance.

"If it wasn't for my kids I would jump off and die tonight," he captioned the post.

In a follow-up post on his IG Story, Ray J shared, "Trying to figure it out maybe this life was a illusion. Maybe the next life was my real reality."

Another post only shows Ray from the legs down. "Should I just jump off and end it [right] now!!!????" he captioned the post.

XXL has reached out to Ray J for comment.

Ray J has been in the news more than usual recently. Lately, he's been dealing with a battle against the Kardashian family over claims that he nefariously leaked his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian. He was also accused of holding onto subsequent sex tapes. Last month, he said he was contemplating taking legal action.