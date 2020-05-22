Quavo Graduates From High School

Quavo has accomplished a major milestone during the coronavirus quarantine.

On Thursday (May 21), the Migos member announced that he is a part of the graduating class of 2020 as he has recently completed high school. The ATL native uploaded a series of photos to Instagram of himself wearing a navy blue cap and gown, doing a number of poses including holding on to his cap's tassel.

"Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020. We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?," he wrote in his IG post. The Quality Control artist added that "we," presumably referring to his Migos crew, planned to drop a new record to commemorate his accomplishment. Hours later, the trio released "Need It" featuring Baton Rouge, La.'s own YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

"My neck got freezy (Ice)/Just give us the reason/Make that smoke look easy/Coup blue hundreds with the stones is bleeding/What's yo issue?/If you got a trigger/Then squeeze it (Squeeze it)," Quavo raps on the track.

The rapper attended Berkmar High School in the Atlanta suburb of Lilburn, Ga., but he reportedly dropped out prior to pursing a rap career. However, while Quavo was a student at Berkmar, he was the football team's star quarterback. Back in 2018, Quavo shared highlight footage from one of his games ahead of his annual Huncho Day celebrity flag football game.

In 2017, the 29-year-old rhymer's high school football coach spoke to Bleacher Report about Quavo's time on the field, leading the Berkmar Patriots during their 2009 season.

"He was very smart on the field, understood the offense and how to read the defense," John Thompson said at the time. "Even if he got out of the pocket, he would always keep his eyes downfield. I think he liked throwing the deep ball. When he got rushed, we'd be, like, 'Run for the first down!' and he'd end up throwing it for 40 yards."

Congrats to Quavo.

Check out the Migos and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new joint "Need It" below.