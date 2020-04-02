Quavo Launches Fundraiser, Will Donate All Funds to Healthcare Workers

Quavo is celebrating his birthday differently this year. The rapper has revealed that he is taking the reins in donating to coronavirus relief efforts.

On Thursday (April 2), the Migos member announced the Quavo Cares Foundation COVID-19 Fundraiser, a fundraiser that will aid Atlanta and Los Angeles healthcare professionals as they work through the coronavirus pandemic. The Edward Charles Foundation, which is a fiscal sponsor of the rapper's organization, shared the details of his fundraiser on their website.

"The Quavo Cares Foundation is working with the Ohana One Foundation and Emory Healthcare to ensure health care professionals at area Los Angeles and Atlanta hospitals have the protective personal equipment (PPE) they need to keep them safe during this pandemic (including masks, isolation gowns, face shields)," Quavo said in a statement.

The Atlanta-area rapper went on to ask his friends and supporters to make donations to contribute to the cause.

"I am asking all of my friends and fans to donate $10 or more to help keep healthcare workers safe," Quavo continued. "Each $10 donation will supply four (4) brand new N95 masks for doctors, nurses and hospital staff. 100% of funds raised will go directly to buying PPE supplies and your donation is tax deductible."

Like Huncho, DJ Khaled is also planning to support those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the multiplatinum-selling producer announced that he will be donating 10,000 masks, PPE kits and gloves to healthcare workers in New York and Miami. Khaled has teamed up with Direct Relief and Simplehuman to provide supplies to those fighting on the frontlines to help combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus.