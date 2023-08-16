Pusha T Believes Rappers Taking Shots at Him Are Panicking

Pusha T appears to be facing beef on multiple fronts and believes the rappers taking shots at him are in panic mode.

Pusha T Speaks About Rappers Dissing Him

On Wednesday (Aug. 15), GQ shared a new interview with Pusha T where the Virginia lyricist spoke on reuniting with his brother No Malice on new music, their recent appearance at Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton fashion show back in June as well as recent beef that has bubbled up. King Push said he's not pressed to acknowledge his detractors.

"You have to look at who’s the talker," Pusha T said about recent shots thrown his way. "When you look at who’s the talker and you look at what they’ve done and who they are and what they offer to you, it’s funny. I've been in this game for a minute, and I've watched the game, and I've watched people at their highs and at their lows. And, mind you, most people are chasing things I've never chased in hip-hop."

The Clipse rapper continued: "I've never chased hit records. I've never chased anything but having incredible albums. So I'm not even surprised at the way people speak about me or whatever the case may be right now. It's like I'm watching these guys panic. You know what I'm saying? They're all panicking and then they're trying to figure out, 'Wait a minute, how is this guy turning the corner and I'm not?'"

Pusha T's Current Beefs

Pusha T is currently up to bat in his battle with Jim Jones, after Push appeared to take shots at Jim for downplaying his status in hip-hip during the aforementioned Pharrell fashion show. Jim Jones returned fire on the track "Summer Collection" while also dissing Push in the press. Drake, who has a storied beef with Pusha T, jumped in the mix on the new Travis Scott track "Meltdown" where he takes aim at Pusha and Pharrell.