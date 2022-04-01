The Atlanta Police Department has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of LaKevia Jackson, the mother Young Thug's son.

Joshua Fleetwood, 25, was taken into custody on Thursday (March 31), according to police records obtained by XXL. A resident of the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain, Ga., Fleetwood is facing charges of murder, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He currently remains in the custody of the Atlanta Police. According to Atlanta's News11, U.S. Marshals assisted in apprehending Fleetwood, who reportedly has 16 previous arrests.

As previously reported, Jackson was shot and killed outside Metro Fun Center bowling alley in Atlanta after a reported dispute over a bowling ball escalated to gunfire in the parking lot on March 17. Fleetwood is believed to have waited for Jackson in the parking lot following the heated confrontation inside the bowling alley and is accused of shooting her multiple times when she exited the venue. She was 31.

“This is truly an atrocity," said Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk about the shooting at the time. "A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute, so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible. We know who are so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

Jackson's mother confirmed to CBS46 reporter Tori Cooper that Jackson has a 14-year-old son with Young Thug named Kyvion. Young Thug has yet to comment publicly on the death. XXL has reached out to Thugger's reps for comment.

Fleetwood will have his first court appearance today (April 1).