Childish Gambino's award-winning television series, Atlanta, will reportedly come to an end with fourth season.

On Thursday (Feb. 17), FX CEO John Landgraf announced the news during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also revealed the long-awaited third season and fourth and final season have already been filmed.

XXL has reached out to FX for comment.

The comedic drama starring Gambino, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Bryan Tyree Henry was first picked up by FX in 2015, with its first season airing the following September to critical acclaim. In 2017, Gambino won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards. The show and its' actors have since won several other awards including multiple Golden Globes.

It took two years after the first season for the second season to air. In June of 2018, the show was renewed for season three. That same month, Gambino compared season three to Kanye West's Graduation album.

“I align the seasons I think, to me, like Kanye records,” the actor-rapper-executive producer explained during an Emmys FYC screening. “I feel like this is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible but also the realest—an honest version of it—and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”

Gambino continued, “We were all on iMessage together and kind of talking about it, and I think people were really hungry to like beat ourselves, which is great.”

Season three was supposed to air in 2019, but was delayed due to scheduling conflicts. Then, the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic pushed things back even further. Season three is now set to air on March 24, 2022.