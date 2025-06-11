Playboi Carti Turns Luxury Candy Into Rap’s Latest Flex With a Strawberry Diamond Lollipop He’s Actually Licking

Playboi Carti has turned candy into a luxury item by copping an ice-out lollipop and he's playing into the purchase by licking it.

Playboi Carti Shows Off Strawberry Diamond Lollipop at 20125 BET Awards

On Monday (June 9), Playboi Carti performed at the 2025 BET Awards. In a moment of inception, he performed his track "Like Weezy" while dressed like Tunechi following Wayne's set at the event. Carti performed while holding a bejeweled lollipop.

Video Shows Carti Licking Diamond-Covered Lollipop

A video later surfaced of the rapper licking the expensive mock confection while vibing out to music. The clip can be viewed below.

Who Made Playboi Carti's Diamond-Covered Lollipop?

On Tuesday (June 10), jeweler to the stars, Alex Moss, revealed in an Instagram post that he created the creative piece, dubbed the "STRAWBERRY DIAMOND LOLLIPOP." The post below contains close-up video of the gaudy sucker.

Alex Moss is the same jeweler who crafted Drake's necklace of 42 engagement ring diamonds, which the 6 God claims cost over $10 million.

How Much Did the Lollipop Cost?

It is unclear how much Playboi Carti paid for his piece. However, reports are saying it's in the six-figure range.

Fans React to Playboi Carti's Diamond Lollipop

Fans have been weighing in on Carti's latest rich flex and his actions with it.

"Playboi carti sucking on a lollipop with no flavour is so funny," one X user wrote.

"They said playboi carti was sucking that diamond lollipop for the love of the game LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," someone else posted.

"Playboi Carti prolly the best of his generation musically, but sucking on a diamond lollipop is just like bruh lmfao," another X user wrote.

Read More: 10 Rappers Share Their Most Expensive Purchases

Check out Playboi Carti's new bejeweled lollipop, reactions and his performance at the 2025 BET Awards below.

See Reactions to Playboi Carti's Strawberry Diamond Lollipop

See Playboi Carti's Strawberry Diamond Lollipop Up Close

Watch Playboi Carti Perform "Like Weezy" and "Rather Lie" at the 2025 BET Awards