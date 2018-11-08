Offset is trying to be dripping in diamonds and gold just like his wife Cardi B. According to TMZ, the father of baby Kulture hit up his go-to jeweler in Atlanta earlier this week (Nov. 6) and blessed himself some new chains and a rare pair of some flossy Cartier glasses you won't find in any average mall in America.

The Migos rapper went to The Icebox in Atlanta to cop several gold and silver diamond necklaces marked at $40,000 a piece before copping a fresh pair of diamond-encrusted Cartier glasses worth $20,000. Sheesh.

The chains have at least 80 carats of diamonds combined, and the eyewear alone has 10 karats. It's safe to say Offset will remain icy for a long time.

Recently, Migos, Ludacris and Lil Jon were confirmed to headline the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest's EA Sports Bowl. For the event, Offset, Quavo and Takeoff will share the stage alongside folks like Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty and Lil Baby. Should be dope.

“Quality Control was born in the streets of Atlanta, so it made sense for us to participate with EA Sports to help showcase Atlanta Hip-Hop as the official kickoff to the biggest sports weekend of the year,” QC's founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas said in a joint statement.

Salute to Offset.