October 2021 New Music Releases

The fourth quarter is in full swing. In the last four months, highly anticipated albums from Drake, Kanye West, Nas, Pop Smoke and Tyler, The Creator have been released and we still have some big names who plan on dropping new projects in the month of October.

The month starts off with Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid joining forces on the collab album Trust Fund Babies, on Oct. 1. The project appears to have been birthed back in 2020, when the two linked up for a skateboarding session in Miami. Months later, Rich claimed Tunechi called him the G.O.A.T. The relationship clearly grew into a musical one, with word circulating for weeks that the two rappers were working on a joint album. On Sept. 23, they officially announced the project on Instagram. This is Wayne's first full project of 2021 and RTK's second following his Lucky 7 EP in January.

After three years without dropping an album, Meek Mill returns with his fifth solo album, Expensive Pain, on Oct. 1. The Dreamchasers Records head honcho announced the project on Sept. 15, sharing the artsy yet explicit album cover that features naked women, palm trees, cars, a dirt bike, a yacht and dice. The 18-song LP features Lil Baby and Lil Durk on the single "Sharing Locations" as well as Lil Uzi Vert on the track "Blue Notes 2" and more. Expensive Pain arrives after Meek's previous platinum album, Championships.

October turns into Slattober when Young Thug releases his long-awaited sophomore album, Punk. The LP is slated to drop on Oct. 15. Thugger's new effort has been teased since late 2019, but sat on the back burner while Thug released Slime & B, the collab project with Chris Brown in 2020, and the 2021 label compilation Slime Language 2, which birthed the hit "Ski." Punk will feature the single "TikTok," which Thugger released over the summer. This latest release comes after Thug's debut LP, So Much Fun, in 2019.

Check out projects dropping in October from Wale, Curren$y, Tech N9ne, Mac Miller and more below.