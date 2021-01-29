Lil Durk, The Alchemist, Madlib and More – New Projects This Week

Since you're here, you already know it's Friday (Jan. 28), which means the first month of the new year is coming to a close, but more than that, we're seeing the last of the new projects to debut before we enter February.

OTF's (Only The Family) leader, Lil Durk, returns with a revamped version of his sixth studio album, The Voice, which features an additional 12 tracks. The album, which pays homage to the record label's late second in command, King Von, also spotlights another Chi-town legend, Kanye West. Shortly after the album's deluxe announcement, Lil Durk was seen shooting a video for a song called "Kanye Krazy." In clips from the video shoot, Durk sports looks from the Jesus Is King rhymer's past music videos to show his love and support.

The way The Alchemist has been releasing new music, it's hard to imagine a good new music Friday without him. This time around, the 43-year-old producer/rapper extraordinaire joins forces with men's apparel company Born x Raised for the collaborative project, Carry the Fire, which includes the original instrumental album and clothing capsule inspired by the nostalgic memories of the summer of 1984. The killer merchandise includes a selection of dip-dyed tees, hoodies and sweatpants inspired by the 1984 summer Olympics color palette.

Elsewhere in hip-hop, prolific producer Madlib casts off his first offering in 2021 with Sound Ancestors, arranged by Kieran Hebden. “I was listening to some of his new beats and studio sessions when I had the idea that it would be great to hear some of these ideas made into a Madlib solo album ... arranged into tracks that could all flow together in an album designed to be listened to start to finish ... we decided to work on this together with him sending me tracks, loops, ideas and experiments that I would arrange, edit, manipulate and combine. I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years,” Hebden says of the new release. Tracks "Road of the Lonely Ones," "Riddim Chant" and "Latino Negro" are heavy on the reply value. The 16-song effort follows Madlib's 2020 album Pardon My French with Karriem Riggins as The Jahari Massamba Unit.

PartyNextDoor rereleases a past project and Rich The Kid drops a surprise new EP. Listen to all the new projects that arrived this week below.