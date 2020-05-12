No Kid Hungry Rejects 6ix9ine’s $200,000 Donation, Tekashi Responds

UPDATE (May 12):

A rep from the No Kid Hungry foundation confirmed to XXL why the organization chose not to accept 6ix9ine's $200,000 donation. "We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation," the statement reads. "As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

ORIGINAL STORY:

6ix9ine's attempt to give back during the coronavirus pandemic didn't go as the rapper would have hoped.

On Tuesday (May 12), Tekashi revealed that the $200,000 donation he planned to make to the No Kid Hungry foundation was rejected. "@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel," he said in an Instagram comment.

Earlier today, 6ix9ine announced his donation to the organization, which helps feed children who are unable to receive meals from their schools following the coronavirus quarantine resulting in nationwide school closures.

"During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline Hero’s who risk there life daily to save others," Tekashi said in his announcement. "But NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential. To every influencer out there REMEMBER if you are blessed GOD gave you that blessing not just for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS GOD FIRST."

Tekashi's attempt to give back comes over a month after the rapper was released from prison early due to coronavirus concerns. On April 2, 6ix9ine received a compassionate release from a judge, allowing him to finish out the remainder of his prison sentence on home confinement. The Brooklyn native had been behind bars since Nov. 18, 2018 after being arrested on federal racketeering and firearms charges. His original release date was scheduled for Aug. 2, 2020, but Tekashi will serve the next four months at home until that time comes to pass.

XXL has reached out to a rep for No Kid Hungry for a comment.