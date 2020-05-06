6ix9ine and Rich The Kid Trade Shots, Tekashi Brings in Lil Uzi Vert

6ix9ine and Rich The Kid have continued their beef and now Tekashi is trying to get Lil Uzi Vert involved.

On Tuesday (May 12), 6ix9ine added fuel to his already existing virtual feud with Rich The Kid on Instagram. After Rich, who was born in Queens, N.Y., posted a video with the words "The king is home" while on a flight returning to New York City, Tekashi responded, "He's running from his debt in LA. I'm about to call 911."

Rich quickly replied, "@6ix9ine nah, I'm on the way to yo crib come out." Firing back at the "Plug Walk" rapper, 6ix9ine responded, "Let's donate to rich the kid jewelry debt next." Tekashi is referring to a donation he attempted to make to the No Kid Hungry foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to feeding kids in need.

Before wrapping up his comments about Rich The Kid, 6ix9ine dug up the past "beef" between Rich and Lil Uzi Vert. Rich and Uzi's discord dates back to 2018 when Uzi rejected Rich's suggestion that he should have signed to his Rich Forever label. Shortly after the two rhymers landed on bad terms, Rich unloaded his alleged Uzi Vert diss, "Dead Friends."

Earlier this week, 6ix9ine and Rich The Kid's back-and-forth began to spiral out of control after the "Fefe" rapper commented on social media about Rich's lawsuit over an unpaid jewelry debt. This all transpired after 6ix9ine experienced a breach in his security over the weekend.

On Saturday (May 9), the address of the home where Tekashi was living was leaked on social media. Shortly after the release of his new single, "Gooba" last week, a fan on Long Island posted a video of the rapper taking pictures on the deck of the property. Tekashi was relocated immediately after his safety was compromised.