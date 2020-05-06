6ix9ine Will Return With New Song Today

6ix9ine has been teasing that he'll be making his grand return and today is the day.

Some of the details fans have been yearning for regarding Tekashi's highly anticipated new song were confirmed on Thursday night (May 7). A billboard in New York City's Times Square, featuring 6ix9ine in a rainbow jacket and long colorful braids, reads that his new single will drop on Friday (May 8) at 3 p.m. The Brooklyn rapper, who recently changed his Instagram default photo to a cartoon image of himself with colorful hair and rainbow triangular teeth, will also go on IG live today at 3 p.m., which he revealed on social media yesterday.

No additional information was offered about the accompanying music video for the new song on Tekashi's billboard, but it is rumored to drop today as well. Chances of 6ix9ine dropping a visual is pretty likely as he received permission from a judge last month to film a video in his backyard while he is on home confinement. Shortly after Tekashi received the green light from the judge, he hinted at his comeback.

"You ready?," he wrote, including an emoji with the tongue sticking out. "May 8th."

Meanwhile, TMZ reported on Monday (May 4) that due to coronavirus quarantine restrictions, 6ix9ine might be the only person in his music video. The outlet claimed that Tekashi's security was going to be behind the camera while 6ix9ine directed the visual. The rapper might have recruited another rapper for the video, but they would have been responsible for filming their own content.

Tekashi, who celebrates his 24th birthday today, received a compassionate release from prison last month ahead of his scheduled sentence due to coronavirus concerns.

6ix9ine's last solo single "Stoopid" dropped in 2018.